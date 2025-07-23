SCERT (Haryana) to train 20k govt teachers in AI tools

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Haryana, is launching a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) training programme for government schoolteachers from primary to Class 12 across all subjects to bridge the technological gap between private and government schools. (Representative image)The face-to-face training sessions are set to begin in the last week of August, with a 10-member expert team finalising the training modules. (HT Archive)

The initiative, aligned with the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) push for tech-enabled education, aims to make classrooms more interactive, data-informed, and student-centric, state officials said.

The face-to-face training sessions are set to begin in the last week of August, with a 10-member expert team finalising the training modules. These master trainers will conduct workshops across districts, followed by online training for over 20,000 teachers via SCERT’s ‘Parshikshak’ portal, officials said.

Earlier this month, SCERT Haryana launched a structured training programme under NCERT guidelines limited to only science and maths courses. Around 44 master trainers were slated to mentor 2,200 teachers to conduct virtual experiments with students in physics, chemistry, biology, and maths. However, now the department has decided to expand the AI integration to all subjects across all classes.

“This time, the training will be for all subjects from primary to Class 12. Earlier, our virtual lab training focused only on science and maths. But AI tools are relevant for every subject now—whether it’s preparing lesson plans, question papers, or analysing classroom data,” said Samvartak Singh, director, SCERT.

Singh added that training outcomes will be assessed using the Peer Learning Circle (PLC) method, where resource persons will mentor and evaluate teachers as they complete modules and assignments.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer just a concept—it is now a tool that can significantly improve classroom efficiency and make learning more outcome-driven,” said Manoj Kaushik, head of the education technical wing, SCERT Haryana. “Through this initiative, we are working to ensure that our government schoolteachers are as capable and tech friendly as those in private institutions,” he added.

Many private schools in Gurugram have already integrated AI tools into daily teaching. “Teachers at KIIT have actively embraced AI through dedicated training programmes,” said Neelima Kamrah, principal of KIIT World School, Gurugram. “Now, they are using AI to plan interactive lessons, personalise learning, automate routine tasks, and give real-time support to students,” she added.

At DAV Public School, Sector 14, Gurugram, teachers are using tools like MagicschoolAI, Canva Magic Write, NotebookLM, and Quizizz to develop personalised assignments and simplify complex topics. “AI tools are making teaching more effective and engaging,” said principal Aparna Erry.