Scorpio driver runs over delivery executive in G’gram, reverses, then hits him again

Gurugram: A Gurugram man driving a black Scorpio mowed down delivery executives of a quick commerce firm, allegedly because he felt that their two-wheelers at their pickup point in the Hayatpur area impeded the movement of traffic to his lane. Police have not identified the suspect yet, but said he had been detained and the vehicle was seized. (Videograb)

Police said Tinku Pawar, a 27-year-old delivery executive from Rewari, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was being treated for his injuries at a Gurugram hospital. Pawar also lived in Hayatput, an urban village in Gurugram’s Sector 93.

Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said the Scorpio driver, who allegedly mowed down the executives, had been detained. “We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against him after which he will be formally arrested,” he said.

Police said the suspect lived in the neighbourhood and had picked up fights with the executives on multiple occasions for gathering at the entrance of his locality. A police officer said this was the trigger for the incident on Sunday evening that led him to lose his temper and run them over twice on Sunday evening.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle first hit Pawar. When he raised an alarm, the driver reversed and then hit him again. Pawar suffered multiple fractures in the attack. According to the footage from a CCTV camera a short distance away, the vehicle also repeatedly went over two-wheelers of the delivery executives parked near a turn. Two other delivery executives escaped with minor bruises

A large group of delivery executives later went to the Sector-93 police post, demanding that the police take action against the vehicle owner.