Sec 37C to get old age home, shopping-cum-residential complex

Gurugram: To utilise a one-acre vacant land in Sector 37C, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has planned to construct an old-age home, with a consultant hired to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), an official said on Saturday. The authority is also planning a plotted residential project spanning 10 acres, along with a commercial shopping centre.

The authority is also planning a plotted residential project spanning 10 acres, along with a commercial shopping centre.

According to a senior HSVP official, the old-age home will have resting rooms, a canteen, a reading room, and a sports room for indoor games such as chess and carrom.

When asked who would operate the home, the official said it has not yet been decided whether HSVP, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, or an NGO would manage it.

Presently, there is one old-age home in Sector-4, managed by an NGO.

“A DPR is being prepared, and once finalised, a tender will be floated. The construction work is expected to be completed by year’s end,” said Vimaldeep Singh, executive engineer, HSVP.

For the shopping centre, the official said, land has been identified for the construction of kiosks, booths, and SCOs (Shop-cum-Offices), along with parking facilities.

For the residential plots, the engineering wing will make arrangements for water supply, electricity, sewerage, roads, and stormwater drainage, the officials said.

The plots will be sold through an e-auction, the construction work will be finalised in the next six to nine months, he added.

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