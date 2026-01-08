Sector 44 school goes a year without Maths, Physics teachers

The government school in Kanhai village of Sector 44 has had no teachers for physics and mathematics for classes 11 and 12 throughout the academic session 2025-26. This has impacted at least 24 senior secondary students — 6 in Class 12 Science and 18 in Class 11—and raised concerns about the school’s staffing. This has impacted at least 24 senior secondary students — 6 in Class 12 Science and 18 in Class 11. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Notably, class 12 students are set to appear for pre-board examinations next month and board exams starting February. School officials said that they are trying to arrange contract teachers for the two subjects.

The school was upgraded to senior secondary level two years ago, and has Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects for both the grades. However, the posts for physics and mathematics teachers have remained vacant throughout the entire academic year.

A school teacher, requesting anonymity, said the school management did not make a permanent arrangement. “Naturally, if there is no teacher to guide, it affects the classes. The school authorities tried arranging teachers, but there was no permanent arrangement,” she said.

“The post is expected to be filled during the annual departmental transfers to meet the demand for teachers in schools where they are needed,” she added.

A class 12 student said they have been relying on the internet to complete their course. “Learning new concepts in class 12 is really difficult without a proper mentor. This is our board year, and the pressure is already high. We have to rely on Youtube and other online sources to understand the concepts. Sometimes I think, what is the point of even coming to the school?”

Another student, of class 11, said their foundation for board examinations seems weak since there are no teachers for major subjects. “Physics and mathematics involve practicals and numericals, and moving from Class 10 to 11 is a big shift. Without teachers, I’m worried about missing out on the foundational concepts, which are crucial for every science student,” she said.

Neeru Rao, the school principal, acknowledged that this has been a challenging period for the students. “The school tried to arrange teachers on a contractual basis. We hope the vacant posts will be filled next year,” she said.

In a letter to the District Education Officer (DEO), she said that the school has made alternative arrangements to support the students’ academic progress and has provided laptops to aid their studies.

When contacted, DEO Indu Boken said she has acknowledged the issue. “The extra classes have been scheduled during the winter vacation and is ongoing for certain standards, and a teacher from another school has been arranged to teach both subjects. We will make every effort to conduct all doubt-clarification sessions before the board examinations. While we acknowledge that the quality of studies was affected, we did our best to ensure that students’ learning was not compromised,” said principal Rao.

Government schools in Haryana are currently conducting extra classes for students appearing in pre-board and board examinations, the DEO said.