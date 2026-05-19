The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) have identified the proposed Sector 45 metro station as the pilot site for multimodal integration between the city bus service and the under-construction Gurugram Metro corridor. Sector 45 metro station picked for Gurugram’s first multimodal transit hub

The decision was taken during a meeting between GMCBL chief executive officer Vishwajeet Chaudhary and senior GMRL officials at the GMCBL office on Monday, where agencies discussed operational plans to integrate bus movement with the upcoming metro network to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

“The GMRL and Gurugram city bus service have decided to develop Sector 45 metro station as a multimodal integration hub. Under this plan, our bus routes will be designed in a manner that the majority of metro commuters are able to use these buses to reach their final destinations. Movement of commuters will be studied, and trips will be analysed jointly by both agencies so that buses are able to cater to the commuting needs of city residents,” said Vishwajeet Chaudhary, CEO, GMCBL.

The Gurugram city bus service currently operates 150 CNG buses and expects 100 electric buses under the PM e-seva initiative within one-and-a-half months. “We will try to connect all parts of Gurugram with the metro network, particularly new Gurugram, as per the directions of GMDA CEO PC Meena,” Chaudhary added.

On electric bus induction, Chaudhary confirmed procurement was in its final stages, with infrastructure ready at the Sector 10 bus depot.