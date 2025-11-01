Sector 69 residents grapple with waterlogging near Tulip Chowk

Residents of Sector 69 are struggling with persistent waterlogging near Tulip Chowk, as around a 200-meter stretch of the road remains submerged almost every week, making travel difficult and causing problems for both pedestrians and commuters. A car wading through a waterlogged stretch on the road in Sector 69 in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

Residents allege that some private housing societies in the area are releasing sewage treatment plant (STP) water onto the main road, causing frequent waterlogging. With no proper drainage system in place, the water has nowhere to go and remains collected on the road, said residents.

“This is the situation which happens almost three to four times a month. The entire stretch gets waterlogged even when there is no rain, making it difficult to commute. With no footpaths, pedestrians have an even harder time walking through the area,” said RK Jaiswal, a resident of Tulip Yellow.

Further, he shared that some societies are allegedly releasing sewage water onto the main road. “We have repeatedly asked them to stop discharging water on the roads. Despite several complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), no action has been taken yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pooja Anand, RWA president of Tulip Violet, said that poor sewage infrastructure is at the root of the problem. “We have no proper system to release the STP water. The sewage line is not connected to our pipeline, so we have no choice but to discharge the water somewhere. Where else can we keep it?” she said.

She added that the society tries to reuse some of the treated water for gardening and horticulture purposes, but that alone doesn’t resolve the issue. “Despite our efforts, excess water still remains and often overflows onto the roads,” Anand said.

Santosh, 36, a delivery partner with a food delivery platform who frequently delivers in the area, expressed his frustration over the situation. “We use electric bikes, and the carriers are set low. When the road gets waterlogged, it becomes almost impossible to cross this stretch without the bike getting stuck,” he said.

Raju, 40, a street vendor near Tulip Yellow, said he used to set up his cart along the road but had to shift it to the footpath as the area gets waterlogged almost every week. “Why would anyone stand on a waterlogged street to eat my food?” he asked.

“There is a pump installed by one of the societies to drain water from the road. The water is on the road for at least 2-3 days. I have never seen MCG officials come to inspect this area despite several complaints of waterlogging,” he added.

When contacted, an official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) confirmed that discharging STP water onto the road is illegal and poses health hazards. “We have received complaints from the area, and the societies found releasing STP water have been issued warnings,” the official said.

On the poor sewage and lack of drainage facility, he said that work on the sewage system has been halted due to a pending legal case. “The repair work is on hold and is not likely to resume before February at the earliest,” he added.