Sector 84 residents flag illegal dumping choking main sector road
Locals allege routine dumping on the 24-metre road despite complaints, with waste piling up again after sporadic clearance drives.
Residents of Sector 84 have flagged an illegal garbage dumping site which has encroached half of the main sector road, leading to poor sanitation and traffic snarls in the area.
Locals alleged that the problem has persisted for over two to three years. The dumping site is located near Antriksh Heights on the 24-metre road. They claimed that the accumulated garbage attracts stray cattle, further obstructing traffic and posing safety risks for commuters.
Yogesh Kumar Chauhan, president of the Antriksh Heights flat buyers association, said that despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved. “The dumping site is a major health hazard for residents and commuters alike. It is located right next to the housing society, where nearly 800 to 900 families live, leaving all of us exposed to serious risks,” he said.
“Every morning, individuals arrive with plastic bags filled with waste, dump it along the road, and leave in their vehicles. It has become a routine practice,” he said.
Another resident of Sector 81, Rajat Pardal, RWA secretary of Spaze Privy, said that the problem persists despite occasional clearance drives. “Even when the garbage is lifted, it quickly accumulates again. Despite repeated complaints from residents, civic authorities have not taken consistent action,” he said.
Ravi Kumar Yadav, ward councillor of Sector 84, said he will raise the issue in the next meeting with civic authorities. “Most of this dumping is done by residents living nearby. We aim to clear the site by next week. In a meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), we will address the issue and also impose fines on anyone caught illegally disposing of garbage,” he said.
