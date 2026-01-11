Sector 84 residents flag illegal dumping choking main sector road

Residents of Sector 84 have flagged an illegal garbage dumping site which has encroached half of the main sector road, leading to poor sanitation and traffic snarls in the area. Stray cattle drawn to the waste add to traffic risks, while councillor Ravi Kumar Yadav says fines will be imposed on violators. (HT Photo)

Locals alleged that the problem has persisted for over two to three years. The dumping site is located near Antriksh Heights on the 24-metre road. They claimed that the accumulated garbage attracts stray cattle, further obstructing traffic and posing safety risks for commuters.

Yogesh Kumar Chauhan, president of the Antriksh Heights flat buyers association, said that despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved. “The dumping site is a major health hazard for residents and commuters alike. It is located right next to the housing society, where nearly 800 to 900 families live, leaving all of us exposed to serious risks,” he said.

“Every morning, individuals arrive with plastic bags filled with waste, dump it along the road, and leave in their vehicles. It has become a routine practice,” he said.