Security issue halts Monu Manesar’s Haryana handover

The Gurugram Police on Monday failed to bring Bajrang Dal functionary and cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar to Haryana on a production warrant as prison authorities in Rajasthan, where he is currently lodged, put off producing him before the court, citing security concerns. Cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar.

Yadav was picked up by Haryana Police on September 12 in connection with an incendiary social media post on August 26. He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh, in connection with the February 16 abduction and killing two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

On September 22, Yadav was shifted from the central jail at Sewar to the Ajmer high security jail due to security reasons.

Yadav is also a named suspect in an attempt to murder case registered at the Pataudi police station on February 7, and the Gurugram police had sought his production warrant to bring him to the city for interrogation.

Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Pataudi), said authorities in Ajmer cited “inadequate availability of security personnel” for not producing him before the court in Deeg. “He could not be brought to Gurugram on Monday. Now, we will again move the court to get his custody in our case,” Kumar said.

Paras Jangid, superintendent of Ajmer high security jail, said, “We can’t comment anything further on this as it’s a security related matter.”

On February 7, a case was registered at the Pataudi police station after a clash between two groups. According to the first information report (FIR), during the clash, Yadav opened fire from his licensed pistol, injuring a person from a minority community, said police.

Days later, Yadav was named a suspect in an another FIR, registered at Deeg in Haryana, for his alleged involvement in the murder of cousins Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 27, who were allegedly abducted from near Ghatmika, then assaulted and killed on suspicion of being cow smugglers. The duo’s charred remains were recovered from a burned SUV in Loharu, Bhiwani on February 16.

Yadav is also accused of inciting the July 31 communal clashes in Nuh, in which mobs attacked a Hindu religious procession organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, with the violence spreading to neighbouring districts and cities, including Gurugram, leading to the death of six people, with a further 88 injured.

Last week, the Rajasthan Police said that Yadav wanted to join gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s outfit, and confirmed a video chat between the two in 2022. Yadav and Bishnoi had the chat when the latter was in the custody of the Punjab police for his alleged role in the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, they said.