Seven booked as constable dies by suicide at Haryana Minister’s house

Seven people including a sarpanch and her husband were booked for abetment of suicide after a 49-year-old constable deployed for the security of the bungalow of Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh in Civil Lines area died by consuming poisonous substance on the premises on Tuesday, said police. The deceased was originally from Bhurawas village, Jhajjar.

The deceased was originally from Bhurawas village, Jhajjar. He was an ex-serviceman who had joined the Haryana police in 2014. After Singh became minister, he was deployed at the bungalow in 2024 with several other police personnel for security.

Investigators said that the matter came to light at 2.30am on Tuesday when the constable was on duty inside the guard room located at the entrance of the minister’s bungalow. Police said he vomited several times after consuming a chemical used in agriculture.

According to police, the deceased’s nephew eloped with a girl in the village four months back and had a court marriage. The couple, belonging to the same caste, have been living in hiding since then.

However, the village sarpanch and her husband, due their closeness with the girl’s family, called for a social boycott of the deceased and his family after making an announcement in the village saying that anyone helping them will be imposed with a hefty fine, said police.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the girl’s family used to frequently harass the deceased.

“The deceased’s wife had alleged that the girl’s family had also threatened her husband that they would implicate them all in fake criminal cases,” said Kumar.

“They had approached the sarpanch for help and a social meeting was held but the sarpanch made the public announcement in the village,” said Kumar.

“We have booked the sarpanch, her husband and five members of the girl’s family for abetment of suicide and common intention on written complaint by the deceased’s wife against them at Civil Lines police station,” said Kumar.

As per investigators, one of the deceased’s colleagues first spotted him unconscious inside the guard room and raised an alarm. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died in the course of treatment. The body was later handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered, however, a packet of the poisonous chemical was recovered from the spot.