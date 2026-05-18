Several injured after drunk driver crashes into vehicles, stall in Sohna

A man was detained for allegedly crashing his Mercedes car into multiple vehicles and a juice stall near Damdama Chowk traffic signal in Sohna on Saturday, police said, adding that several people were injured and vehicles damaged. Police said a medical examination confirmed he was driving under the influence of alcohol. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a complaint filed by a government school lecturer and resident of Nuh, the incident took place around 12.30pm while she was returning from a school in Bhondsi in her Tata Tiago car. She alleged that the Mercedes was speeding and rammed into her vehicle from behind at the traffic signal. The impact allegedly spun her car around, shattered its windows and damaged the tyres and bumper.

As per the complaint, the car continued moving after the collision and crashed into a nearby juice stall, injuring the shopkeeper and others present there. The car then hit several parked vehicles near a traffic police booth, before finally crashing into a tree, she told police.

The accused driver, a resident of the Nuh, was detained by the traffic police at the spot and handed over to the Sohna police. A medical examination was conducted at Sohna government hospital, which confirmed alcohol consumption, and a blood sample was collected for further analysis.

An FIR, seen by HT, was registered at Sohna City police station under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, the station house officer (SHO) at Sohna City police station, Ravinder, said he was not aware of any such incident. “No such FIR has been registered in our station,” he said.