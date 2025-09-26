Six including engineering students booked for murder attempt of senior in Gurugram

At least six people including three engineering students of private university at Kapdiwas in Bilaspur were booked for murder attempt of a senior at the institution entrance following a minor dispute that took place while entering inside the auditorium,, police said on Thursday. An attempted murder case was registered against the three students and the Thar occupants at Bilaspur police station late Wednesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the victim was identified as Sahil (single name), 20, a third-year computer science engineering student of the university, originally from Lokri in Pataudi. The incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said the incident was a fallout of a dispute between two groups of students trying to enter inside the university auditorium where a college festival was going on. The groups were shoving each other while trying to enter through the gate.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Bilaspur police station, said, “On one side, it was Sahil and his friends while Saurav Rawal, a second-year student and his group was on the other side,” he said.

Turan said that after the event ended, Saurav and two other university students asked Sahil to accompany them to settle the matter. “They took him just outside the university entrance. In the meantime, Saurav called some of his associates to reach the main gate when three suspects reached there in a Thar,” he said.

Turan said that while both sides were having a conversation when one of the Thar occupants opened fire targeting Sahil after which they all fled. “Sahil and his friends immediately alerted the police control room following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot,” he said.

Police said the identities of Saurav’s two university friends involved in the incident have been ascertained but the names of those who had arrived in the Thar was still unclear.

Investigators said that an empty cartridge was recovered from the spot. On Sahil’s complaint, an attempted murder case was registered against the three students and the Thar occupants at Bilaspur police station late Wednesday night.