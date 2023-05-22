Gurugram: At least six students of Jatauli government college in Pataudi were booked for allegedly assaulting a junior on the college campus after a dispute over parking a motorcycle, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Six students booked for assaulting junior in Pataudi college

Police said the victim, Chandrashekar Kumar, (19), who is a second year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student, sustained severe injuries on his right eye and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Pataudi. The incident took place at about 11am on Friday, they added.

Investigators said three of the suspects involved in the incident were arrested on Sunday and were brought to Pataudi police station for a detailed interrogation.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father Ashok Kumar alleged that his son was assaulted during a ragging session by the college seniors, but police have denied it. As per police, the incident was the fallout of a clash between two groups of students.

“My son was to write a competitive examination for the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday, but he missed it due to his injuries. On Friday, he went to the college to download the admit card when the incident took place,” Kumar said.

Quoting doctors, Kumar alleged his son had either sustained a severe punch on his right eye or a kick from a shoe tip which resulted in a severe injury and was presently unable to see from it.

Sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar, in-charge of Hailey Mandi police post, said the victim and a few of his friends got involved in a heated argument with senior students on the college campus over parking a motorcycle at a desired spot a week back.

“Friday’s fight between the juniors and the seniors was the fallout of the same dispute. No element of ragging has surfaced in the course of our investigation,” SI Kumar said.

Police said the six suspects whose names have surfaced in the course of investigation are third year students and the injured student and others supporting him are in the second year.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the six suspects under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on Friday night, said police.