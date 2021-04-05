Soon, vaccination for Gurguram industrial employees at govt sites

The Gurugram health department will set up separate vaccination camps for all industrial employees in the city, officials informed on Monday. The industrial associations in Manesar said they will begin vaccination camps from April 7.

“A team from the health department led by the chief medical officer met with the industrial association in Manesar on Monday and it was decided that vaccination for employees working there will be done at nearby government sites for faster response in case beneficiaries have adverse reactions,” said MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

Vaccination drives for industrial employees will be done at government health centres, community centres and dispensaries. On March 31, the district health department allowed corporates to tie up with private hospitals to hold vaccination camps for their staff on office premises.

However, the health department has now offered to hold camps for industry staff at government sites. “Our government staff is already trained and equipped with all medical facilities, especially on-time ambulances. At government facilities, there is also enough space to follow social distancing and protocols like monitoring the beneficiary for half an hour after the vaccination,” Singh added.

As per health department data, a total of 27,785 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in the district on Monday. Of the total, 26,571 were above the age of 45, and 7,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 56 private vaccination sites.Overall,216 vaccination sites, including 116 government sites, have been set up.

Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram who led the discussion with the industrial association, said that vaccination at industries will start as soon as they send the list of beneficiaries. “We have discussed the details and should get information, like the number of beneficiaries, within two days. Thereafter, camps will be set up and vaccination drive can start,” said Yadav.

He further said that arrangement and distribution of vaccines will be done depending on the list of beneficiaries given by the industrial association.

Industrial associations in Manesar said that they will start regular vaccination camps from April 7. “We will hold vaccination camps in every sector and ensure that eligible employees and workers are inoculated to the maximum,” said Pawan Yadav, president, IMT Manesar Industrial Association.