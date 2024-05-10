Speeding car turns turtle on Bhangrola-Pataudi road, kills pedestrian

A 26-year-old pedestrian died after allegedly being hit by a speeding car on Bhangrola-Pataudi road near Bhangrola in Manesar, police said on Thursday. A white Honda City car lost control and rammed into concrete drainage. It then flipped multiple times and came to a halt on its roof in the middle of the road trapping the driver inside, on the Bhangrola-Pataudi road near Bhangrola in Manesar. (HT PHOTO.)

Police said that after hitting the man walking on the roadside from behind, the car, a white Honda City, lost control and rammed a concrete drainage. It then flipped multiple times and came to a halt on its roof in the middle of the road trapping the driver inside.

He was pulled out by the locals from the rear by smashing the windscreen. The car was travelling towards Gurugram. Police said there were several kinds of snacks found inside the car.

Police identified the deceased person as Sanjay Meena, a native of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Investigators said he lived in a rented house in Bhangrola and worked in a private firm at Sector-6 in IMT Manesar.

As per police the accident took place at about 7pm on Tuesday when Meena went out of his residence for a stroll.

They said the speeding car veered off course and hit Meena who was on the extreme left of the road. The car sped ahead and veered sharply before flipping a couple of times after hitting the concrete drainage system.

A senior police officer said locals immediately alerted the police control room and rushed Meena and the injured car to a private hospital in Sector-90 in a private vehicle without waiting for the arrival of an ambulance at the spot.

“However, doctors declared the pedestrian ‘dead’ on arrival at the hospital. He had suffered from immense blood loss and had also suffered from severe head injury,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have all the details of the car driver. “We will take necessary action against him soon after doctors declare him fit. The damaged car bearing Gurugram registration number was seized from the road,” he said.

On complaint of Meena’s cousin Premveer Singh Meena, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by acting so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday.