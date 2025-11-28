Speeding dumper trucks run amok on Gurugram roads

Speeding dumper trucks without any registration number plates and reflective tapes continue to run amok on Gurugram roads, even after two cops died after being crushed to death by speeding trucks within a week in the city. Two cops died after being crushed to death by speeding trucks within a week in the city. (HT Photo)

The Gurugram-Faridabad road is the most affected stretch as trucks either carrying construction materials to other cities or garbage to dump in Bandhwari landfill use this road, police officials said.

Policemen either on patrol or at a check-point are hesitant to pull up most of these heavy vehicles for issuing fines after these two incidents, they added.

A policeman on patrol duty said on Thursday that they have stopped pulling up such heavy vehicles as they hit them anytime and added that he knew both the constables closely who lost their lives.

Traffic constable Lokesh Kumar, 32, was mowed down by an unidentified speeding truck on the expressway near Sirhaul border at 1.50am on Wednesday when he was crossing lanes.

On November 20, constable Ajay Singh, 32, died after a speeding 18-wheel truck mowed him down while trying to avoid a check-point in front of Gawal Pahadi police post on Gurugram-Faridabad road.

Satyapal Yadav, ACP (traffic headquarters) said that they will soon hold meetings with all the transporters and contractors, including those transporting garbage for Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

“We will ask them to ensure drivers move slowly and trucks are fixed with number plates. We will also ask them to fix high-quality reflective tapes on the vehicles so that they are visible even from a distance,” he said.

Yadav said that he was well aware that most of the heavy vehicles operated by the transporters in the city have either no or bent registration number plates on their vehicles to avoid challans.

“Hefty fines are being issued against owners found speeding or without number plates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram DCP (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan on Thursday instructed the police to ensure their personal safety during duty.

Mohan asked all the traffic cops, especially the three zonal officers and their team members who patrol the Delhi-Jaipur expressway at night, to adhere to safety measures.

“The traffic police personnel have been asked to avoid standing along busy lanes unnecessarily, ensure wearing reflective jackets and avoid crossing carriageways, especially at night time,” Mohan said.

DCP said that life of every police personnel is precious along with a common man. “It’s extremely unfortunate that we lost the two cops. All necessary preventive actions will be taken to avoid such future mishaps,” he added.