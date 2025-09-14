Speeding truck mows down 20-year-old man on SPR in Gurugram

A 20-year-old man died after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Southern Peripheral Road near Sector 70, police said on Saturday. Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Vikas Kumar, originally from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said that the deceased was identified as Vikas Kumar, originally from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation at Dhumaspur, Badshahpur.

As per police, the deceased worked as a food delivery executive and was returning home after completing an order trip when the accident took place at 11.30pm on Friday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kumar was taking a U-turn from an intersection on the Southern Peripheral Road where traffic lights are installed.

“As soon as he reached the opposite lane, the speeding truck mowed him down. Either Kumar failed to notice the incoming traffic or the truck driver didn’t see him taking the U-turn which resulted in the accident,” he said.

Turan said that Kumar’s body was badly mutilated and its identity was ascertained with the help of motorcycle registration number and other possessions recovered from the spot.

Investigators said that Kumar had instantly died on the spot and his motorcycle was also mangled beyond recognition. As per police, the driver of the truck bearing Rajasthan registration number fled from the spot on foot after abandoning the vehicle loaded with more than 30 tonnes of stone chips.

The vehicle was later removed and towed to the Badshahpur police station. With the help of the registration number, police are trying to contact the owner to ascertain the identity of the driver and arrest him.

On complaint of the family members, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station on Saturday. Afterwards, the body was handed over to the family following an autopsy