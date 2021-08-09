Stalker booked for abetting suicide of 17-year-old in Pataudi

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Pataudi on Sunday over being harassed by a stalker, the police said. In a purported suicide note, the girl stated that a neighbour often molested her and harassed her by repeatedly asking her to marry him, the police said.

An FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pataudi police station on Sunday based on a complaint by the girl’s father. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint, the man waylaid the girl and her younger sister during their way to school, and often followed her to marketplaces and forcibly held her hand. He also used to call the girl at late night and harass her.

The police said that on August 7, the suspect had called her and asked her to elope with him, following which she informed her father and they confronted the man.

The police said the younger sister had informed her father about the incident, following which the suspect started threatening her. The girls’ father confronted the accused over the phone, but he continued to harass the girl, said Hitesh Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar).

“The suspect apologised and promised not to repeat the action, but continued to do so,” he said.