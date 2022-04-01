Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram.
A meeting on this issue was chaired by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav with representatives of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and structural experts, who have been told to submit suggestions in the next two days so that a plan can be made for carrying out this exercise.
The deputy commissioner also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest. According to the department of town and country planning (DTCP), it has received 60 complaints from owners of flats and RWAs in condominiums regarding construction issues.
According to the initial plan, the complaints submitted by the RWAs will be categorised as moderate, severe and critical and the audit will be carried out accordingly based on the severity of the complaint, said officials.
Yadav said the structural audit committee will plan and execute the structural audit of around 60 high-rises, whose RWAs and home owners have submitted complaints regarding construction and structural issues in the last two years. “We have sought inputs from structural experts and RWAs so that such a committee can be formed at the earliest. The complaints will be categorised into three categories, depending upon the severity, based on which appropriate action will be taken,” he said.
The deputy commissioner also sought suggestions from the stakeholders regarding the cost component of the audit, and it was decided that the final parameters will be decided by the audit team later. He however said the expenses will be borne on the basis of the severity of the complaints in a residential project.
District town planner R S Bhath, who was present in the meeting, said the structural audit team will prepare a plan to conduct the audit of the buildings. “The structural auditors have been asked to submit suggestions so that terms of reference can be drawn for empanelment of auditors. We want to maker this audit starts within the next one month. The decision on bearing the cost of the audit will be taken later,” he said.
Bhath also said the RWAs have been asked to provide assistance and support to the audit team, when they conduct physical examinations and testing. “In case the RWAs are not satisfied with the working of the auditors, they will have a right to file objection,” he said.
During the meeting, Yadav also said that to ensure that there is no repeat of incidents, such as the one at Chintels Paradiso, where six floors of a tower came crashing down on February 10, killing two residents, the state government is forming a policy to ensure the building code and construction norms are followed and implemented without fail.
