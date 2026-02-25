Students lead awareness drive at mental health fair in Gurugram

The third day of the four-day International Mental Health Confluence at Gurugram University featured a Well-Being Fair with 21 stalls focused on physical and mental health services, counselling facilities and awareness activities, officials said. The fair, held on campus, offered free counselling under the ‘Mano Sukoon Clinic’, student-run stalls and a range of interactive events aimed at promoting mental health awareness. Campus fair hosts 21 stalls on counselling and wellness; students from two universities join film and reel competition. (HT)

The programme was inaugurated by the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr Sanjay Kaushik, who cut the ribbon to open the fair. Officials said the “Mano Sukoon Clinic” provided free and expert counselling to patients related to mental health, benefiting a large number of people.

Students from the Psychology Department set up food and beverage stalls, while street plays presented by students conveyed messages on mental health awareness. The fair also included a live mural wall, open-mic performances, art and craft stalls, and interactive games and quizzes for visitors.

Vice-chancellor Dr Sanjay Kaushik said maintaining mental balance is essential in a competitive and technology-driven era. “Such events are important steps toward making society aware,” he said. He added that initiatives like the ‘Mano Sukoon Clinic’ reflect the university’s social responsibility and are working toward making students and society more sensitive and aware about mental health. He further said that events like the Well-Being Fair help develop leadership, sensitivity and a sense of social concern among students.

Officials also said a reel and short film competition was organised on the third day of the conference. Around 120 students from Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, as well as the psychology and media departments of Gurugram University, participated and showcased their creative talent.

The International Mental Health Confluence is a four-day event, though details of its broader agenda and participating institutions were not immediately available.