Substation in Gurugram gets 100MVA transformer

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) is set to install high-capacity power transformers at five major substations in the city in the next three months, officials said on Tuesday. The move is aimed to relieve the substations from overloading and get rid of power outage issues which were witnessed during last summer. The 100MVA transformer costs ₹ 9 crore. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

HVPNL officials said that substations included in the project are the ones at Badshahpur and Daultabad with 220kV capacity each and three 66kV substations at Sector 46, Daultabad, and IMT Manesar Sector 2. They added that the project is expected to be completed by March next year.

Officials also said that the substation in Sector 46 is newly built and was commissioned last year, but got overloaded this year in summer due to massive load.

100MVA power transformer worth about ₹9 crore was brought at the 220kV Badshahpur substation on Tuesday which will be installed and charged-up soon for use.

BK Raghav, HVPNL superintendent engineer, said that each of these substations will get one such high-capacity transformer. “At some places, we are increasing the capacity much above the sanctioned capacity to augment these substations for mitigating overloading issues. Once these four major substations get augmented, then at least a dozen more substations connected to them will be relieved and outages won’t take place in the next summer,” Raghav said.

Currently, 66kV Badshahpur station has one 20MVA (megavolt-amperes) transformer and two 31.5MVA each. The 20MVA transformer will be replaced with a new 31.5MVA one.

Similarly, in Daultabad, there are two existing transformers of 31.5MVA each and a third transformer of the same capacity will be installed here to increase the overall capacity to 94.5MVA.

A 16MVA and a 31.5MVA transformer are installed at the IMT Sector-2 substation and the one with lower capacity will be replaced with a 31.5MVA transformer. The Sector 46 substation has a 31.5MVA transformer and another with the same capacity will be installed.