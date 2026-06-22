Sultanpur Park begins habitat restoration ahead of winter migratory bird season

The divisional wildlife office (DWLO) has floated two tenders to improve habitat at Sultanpur National Park ahead of the winter migratory season, for removal of invasive mesquite, aquatic weeds, hydrophytes and algae from Sultanpur Jheel and adjoining land area, officials said on Sunday. The tenders, inviting bids until June 25, aim to improve feeding and landing areas by clearing 74 acres of terrestrial habitat of scrub vegetation and nearly 50 acres of the water body of weeds, hydrophytes and algae before migratory birds arrive, while making the water surface more visible to birds from a distance. Work is likely to begin in July after technical evaluation of bids. Officials will clear invasive vegetation and aquatic weeds, while new cameras will monitor bird movement and help build a year-round database. (HT Archive)

Officials said ₹13 lakh will be spent on removing aquatic weeds and ₹5 lakh on clearing invasive musket vegetation.

“The costs and timelines for both activities vary because aquatic weed and algae removal is labour-intensive. It requires the extraction of wet biomass to restore open water areas for birds,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to DWLO officials and birdwatchers, Sultanpur’s freshwater wetland hosts more than 250 species of resident and migratory birds annually, including winter migrants from Central Asia, Siberia and parts of Europe between December and February.

The department has begun testing special cameras on two of four birdwatch towers to monitor migratory bird movement and build an annual database for the bird census.

“A consolidated database will help improve the year-round tracking of migratory patterns, breeding behaviour and feeding habitats of bird species. The cameras mounted on four towers will closely examine their behaviour without disturbing the birds, while also providing real-time data on their habitat use,” said Ram Kumar Jhangra , divisional wildlife officer.

He said monitoring depends largely on physical counting and hourly observations, increasing the possibility of discrepancies in bird counts.

Jhangra said all four cameras are expected to be operational by November, with a private agency installing and integrating the network. “Even though the database is meant to help the department study migratory patterns and effects of climate change, its availability to the public will be decided by the department,” he said.