Supervisor of private firm shot dead by 3 assailants in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 10:56 PM IST

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 18 police station but the cause of the murder is yet not clear.

PTI

A 27-year-old supervisor of a private company was gunned down by three-bike borne assailants on Saturday morning near Sirhaul village here, according to police.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 18 police station but the cause of the murder is yet not clear.

The dead has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Samastipur in Bihar. He had joined NIPA International as supervisor in May last year and lived as a tenant in Sirhaul village.

Around 8.20 am when Kumar was on the way to his office, three bike-borne assailants came from behind and opened the fire. The attackers fired five bullets.

After being hit by three bullets in the chest, head and arm, he fell on the road as the accused fled, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Our teams are investigating the case. The cause of the murder is yet not clear. The accused will be arrested soon," DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said.

