Leopard 'spotted' in DLF phase 5 in Gurugram, search on

gurugram news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Reports of leopard sighting has triggered panic in the area, with DLF and the Belvedere Park Condominium Association asking residents to remain alert.

The forest department has launched a search operation after reports that a leopard was spotted in the DLF phase 5 area here, officials said on Thursday.

Reports of leopard sighting has triggered panic in the area, with DLF and the Belvedere Park Condominium Association asking residents to remain alert.

"The leopard was first seen on August 7 by a vehicle driver near Faridabad T point around 6.00 am. At the same location, the leopard was seen again by a biker on August 30 at 12:10 am. A tractor driver saw the leopard near Camellias stone yard, back side of DLF phase 5 fire station, on September 6. On September 13, a leopard was spotted by a security guard at 8:00 pm near the water tank area and also seen by some women labourers near school no 16 at around 8:00 am. The leopard was again seen on September 14 again near school no 16 area at 5:00 am by a security guard," a communique issued by the DLF said.

The Belvedere Park Condominium Association too issued an advisory which read, "Though the sighting of leopard is quite at a distance, the BPCA security team has been put on alert and residents are also requested to keep an open eye while moving around in and out of the Belvedere Park. We advise you all to please be careful for the leopard on loose and try to avoid visiting locations near DLF-V specially on foot."

"As of now there is not much to share about leopard. We will share the information by morning," senior wildlife officer Rajender Dangi said.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
