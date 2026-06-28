A district administration survey under the Safe School Zone initiative has identified 21 schools in Gurugram where roads require urgent repairs and another 116 that need speed calming measures to improve children’s safety during commuting. Survey flags 137 Gurugram schools needing safer roads before reopening

The survey, conducted in May with the education department and school principals, covered nearly 350 government and private schools and was ordered after the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting in April. It identified accident-prone stretches due to potholes and poor road conditions outside schools.

Subdivision-wise, the highest number of schools requiring interventions was in Pataudi (48 of 118), followed by Sohna (33 of 103), Farrukh Nagar (33 of 96) and Gurugram block (23 of 34). Speed calming measures, including speed breakers, warning signages and road markings, are required outside 44 schools in Pataudi, 31 in Sohna, 25 in Farrukh Nagar and 16 in Gurugram. Road repairs, recarpeting, drop-and-pick-up zones and demarcated parking spaces are needed outside eight schools in Farrukh Nagar, seven in Gurugram, four in Pataudi and two in Sohna.

The DRSC plans to develop 25 model school safety zones under Indian Roads Congress (IRC SP: 32) standards by creating school proximal, access and transition zones. These provide pedestrian safety, dedicated parking, pick-up and drop-off areas, speed calming measures, warning signs and road markings.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued directions to road-owning agencies and sub-divisional magistrates to implement the measures.

“Around 10 such schools have been shortlisted in the initial stage, where improvements have begun at three of them. School principals and management have also been directed to share their feedback on signage and road repairs after summer vacations,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the survey assessed road conditions, potholes, speed calming measures and commuter, particularly children’s, safety to identify schools requiring priority interventions.

Schools identified include government schools in Dhunela, Bhondsi, Bhudhera, Kadipur, Harsaru, Sukhrali and Bhimnagar, besides Amity International in Sector 46 and The Shri Ram School Aravali in DLF Phase IV. Officials said tenders have been issued for footpaths, speed bumps and road redesign. The National Highways Authority of India has also been directed to improve safety outside Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, while the High Powered Works Purchase Committee is expected to clear the Sukhrali proposal in the coming months.