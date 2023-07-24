A suspect arrested in a case of fraud died allegedly after falling ill and while undergoing treatment at the BK Hospital on Sunday, Faridabad police said, adding that a judicial inquiry has been ordered as per the law due to his custodial death. Suspect dies in police custody in Faridabad, judicial inquiry ordered

Investigators said the deceased, identified as Saikul Khan, who hailed from Alwar in Rajasthan, was arrested from the outskirts of Faridabad on July 20.

Police said that before Khan’s arrest, they had arrested his four associates — Narender, Dharmender, Mohammad Sabir and Ali Mohammad — for their alleged involvement in committing a cyber fraud of ₹1.9 lakh. The fraud was committed against Faridabad resident and cardiologist Dr Subrat Akhoury and his wife Shilpa, who were trying to sell their apartment in Kolkata. The couple is a resident of Sector 46 in Faridabad.

Investigators said that it was on the input of the four arrested suspects that Khan’s location was traced, and he too was taken into custody.

Investigators said that the cardiologist had got an FIR registered at the Cyber Crime NIT police station on July 13, after which an investigation was launched.

Sube Singh, the public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that Khan and the four other suspects were produced before a court, which extended their police remand.

“During his police remand on Friday, Khan complained of breathing problems and weakness after which he was rushed to the BK Hospital for treatment. There, doctors gave him medication and suggested that he doesn’t need to be admitted,” Singh said.

Singh said the suspect complained of the same complications on Saturday too after which he was again sent to the same hospital and was admitted there, but he died on Sunday morning.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime NIT police station, said they came to know that Khan was booked in another criminal case in Madhya Pradesh.

“The exact reason of his death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination which will be carried out by a medical board and will be video recorded,” SHO Kumar added.

