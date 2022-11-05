Suspect undergoing treatment in police custody escapes from Gurugram hospital

A suspect in an attempt to murder case escaped police custody on the pretext of going to the washroom while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 41 on Wednesday evening, police said on Friday.

Following the incident, the suspect Parveen Sharma and a head constable Mahender Kumar, who was responsible for guarding him, were booked in an FIR registered under Section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Thursday evening, said police.

A complaint against both of them was submitted by inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 40 police station.

Police said that Sharma had allegedly entered into a brawl with two persons —Inderjeet Sharma and his friend Gopal Saini — in Moti Vihar area of Sector41 on October 20. The suspect and his brother had allegedly unleashed their three pet dogs on the duo and also opened fire, police added.

Investigators said that both Inderjeet and Gopal had tried to intervene after spotting Sharma assaulting his tenant.

Police said that the suspect, the tenant and the two friends who had tried to stop the assault were injured in the brawl. They said that Sharma was later arrested and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a nose fracture from the brawl.

Police said that the head constable was on duty to guard the suspect when he escaped just before 7pm on Wednesday.