Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teens on way to college die in car crash on Gurugram Expressway; 2 more wounded

PTI |
Nov 05, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Teens on way to college die in car crash on Gurugram Expressway; 2 more wounded

Gurugram, Mayhem struck Gurugram's Sohna Expressway on Monday when a speeding car went through the divider killing two of its three teenage occupants and seriously wounding three more commuters, according to police.

Teens on way to college die in car crash on Gurugram Expressway; 2 more wounded
Teens on way to college die in car crash on Gurugram Expressway; 2 more wounded

The Tata Altroz car, cruising out of control, uprooted a light pole and rammed into another car, a Honda City, on the other side of the road, causing a biker to bang into the City.

The two dead, both aged 19, were identified Daksh, a resident of Delhi's Ghitorni, and Akshat, from Nathupur in Gurugram.

They were on their way to the university with another friend Dhruv when they began speeding and met with an accident, police said. Dhruv stays in a serious state.

The other two injured, Mohit, 34, a resident of Sohna, and 38-year-old Palwal-resident Ishwar, were admitted to the civil hospital, police said.

According to police, the car crossed the Ghamroj toll on the elevated expressway at a high speed and broke through the divider, leaving a dislodged light pole in its wake, to collide with a Honda car head-on on the other side of the road.

Ishwar, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the Honda City and was flung several feet in the air to land on the hood of another car, a Kia, coming from behind.

He suffered fractures in both his hands and legs.

Mohit, who was driving the City, also suffered injuries.

The incident caused a heavy traffic on the stretch which could be eased only after the cars were removed from the expressway by cranes.

A team from the Bhondsi Police Station is investigating the matter.

Kunal, a resident of Ghitorni, said Dhruv, Akshat, and Daksh were close friends since school days and were students of BA first year at the same college in Sohna.

"We are trying to take Dhruv's statement so that the real reason behind the accident can be revealed. An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station," a police spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //