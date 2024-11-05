Gurugram, Mayhem struck Gurugram's Sohna Expressway on Monday when a speeding car went through the divider killing two of its three teenage occupants and seriously wounding three more commuters, according to police. Teens on way to college die in car crash on Gurugram Expressway; 2 more wounded

The Tata Altroz car, cruising out of control, uprooted a light pole and rammed into another car, a Honda City, on the other side of the road, causing a biker to bang into the City.

The two dead, both aged 19, were identified Daksh, a resident of Delhi's Ghitorni, and Akshat, from Nathupur in Gurugram.

They were on their way to the university with another friend Dhruv when they began speeding and met with an accident, police said. Dhruv stays in a serious state.

The other two injured, Mohit, 34, a resident of Sohna, and 38-year-old Palwal-resident Ishwar, were admitted to the civil hospital, police said.

According to police, the car crossed the Ghamroj toll on the elevated expressway at a high speed and broke through the divider, leaving a dislodged light pole in its wake, to collide with a Honda car head-on on the other side of the road.

Ishwar, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the Honda City and was flung several feet in the air to land on the hood of another car, a Kia, coming from behind.

He suffered fractures in both his hands and legs.

Mohit, who was driving the City, also suffered injuries.

The incident caused a heavy traffic on the stretch which could be eased only after the cars were removed from the expressway by cranes.

A team from the Bhondsi Police Station is investigating the matter.

Kunal, a resident of Ghitorni, said Dhruv, Akshat, and Daksh were close friends since school days and were students of BA first year at the same college in Sohna.

"We are trying to take Dhruv's statement so that the real reason behind the accident can be revealed. An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station," a police spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.