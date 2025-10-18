Thieves steal cash, valuables from Air India crew members at Gurugram guest house

Two unidentified suspects allegedly stole cash and valuables from four women crew members of Air India after breaking into their rooms via the balcony of the guest house on Sunset Boulevard road in Sector 42 where they were staying.

The incident took place around 2.30am on Wednesday. While the cabin crew did not file a police complaint themselves, authorities registered a case of theft based on a complaint from the guest house management.

According to Karan Saini, managing director of the hotel chain that owns the guest house, CCTV footage showed two suspects approaching the rear of the building, climbing up to the balcony, and reaching the rooms where the crew members were staying. He said the suspects threatened the two crew members in room number 103 to hand over their valuables.

“Those two terrified women handed over two watches and ₹1,000 cash to the two suspects, after which they fled,” Karan said.

He refuted claims that the suspects had entered two rooms. “They remained on the balcony and could not enter any room,” he added. Karan also noted that the guest house, leased by Air India, had 15 crew members staying there at the time. The airline shifted them to another location within four hours of the incident.

According to police, the suspects made off with personal valuables, including four watches — Fossil and Michael Kors — cash, and jewellery.

The police version also differed slightly from that of the guest house: they stated that four women, not two, staying in two separate rooms were targeted. A case of theft was registered on the guest house management’s complaint on Friday evening.

A senior police official said, “We are investigating the matter. The four trainee crew members have reported that cash, jewellery and electronic items were stolen.”

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, added, “Investigation is ongoing to establish what had happened. Things will be clear soon and the suspects will be nabbed at the earliest.”

An Air India spokesperson said, “We are deeply concerned by this unfortunate incident of intrusion and theft at a Gurugram hotel where some of our crew colleagues were staying during a training programme. Crew safety is a top priority at Air India and as an immediate precaution, the affected colleagues have been relocated to another hotel, whilst our teams remain available to them to provide any required support. Air India is cooperating closely with local law enforcement authorities and will ensure the matter is pursued with due legal recourse.”