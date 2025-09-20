Three arrested for assaulting resto owner, son over delay in packing, payment

Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and his son following a dispute over a delay in takeaway food order in Dundahera, Sector 21, police said. Police detain three accused for allegedly assaulting a hotel owner and his father over payment dispute in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI)

The police identified the accused as Anish Kumar, 30 and Manish Kumar, 28, both residents of Dundahera and Sandeep Kumar, 24, originally from Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

At least three more suspects are yet to be arrested, said police, adding that the father-son duo has suffered from multiple fractures and were undergoing treatment at a private city hospital.

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday at a restaurant near Hanuman Chowk. According to police, Anish visited the eatery in an inebriated state and became abusive when the takeaway order was delayed. The owner also reminded him about his pending dues which led to a verbal quarrel.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said, “Anish was yet to clear his earlier food bills. The owner reminded him to pay following which Anish left the spot saying that he would return in 25 minutes to teach them a lesson.”

Investigators said Anish returned with Manish and Sandeep and allegedly attacked the restaurant owner and his son. Four more men arrived in a black Scorpio and joined the assault.

Police said that the suspects dragged the duo out of the restaurant and assaulted them with sticks and iron rods. One of the suspects, armed with a pistol, threatened them at gunpoint.

Following a call to the police control room, patrol teams took the injured to a nearby hospital. According to police, the trio were being questioned to ascertain the identity of the other associates involved in assault to nab them.

On the owner’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects for rioting with deadly weapons, voluntarily causing hurt and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday.