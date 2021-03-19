Three arrested for opening fire after dispute over construction of boundary wall

Three suspects were arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly firing at and injuring three people following a dispute over construction of a wall in Behrampur village on Thursday evening. The suspects had allegedly fired at the victims when they were constructing a wall of a farmhouse.

The police said the victims — Ravi Bhati, Mohit Shukla and Himanshu Mishra — were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The suspects arrived in a car and opened indiscriminate fire at them, before fleeing the spot, the injured men have told the police.

The three arrested suspects— identified as Mahesh Kumar, Rishi and Karamvir of Behrampur village — had allegedly earlier asked Bhati not to take up the work of constructing the boundary wall and there was a heated argument between the two groups on Thursday evening, after which one group opened fire.

A case in the matter was registered against the suspects at sector 65 police station under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Arms Act.

The three suspects were arrested by yhe crime branch of sector 31 a few hours after the incident and the car used in crime was also seized, said police officials.

Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP, Gurugram police, said that the victims had taken a contract to construct a boundary, which was opposed by the Mahesh, Rishi and Karamvir. “There was a conflict between the two groups and on Thursday one group opened fired with an intention to kill the other three men. They were arrested within 24 hours of the incident,” he said.