Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Three arrested for robbing 25 lakh from 30-year-old man in Faridabad

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 06:04 am IST

The accused intercepted the victim, Rohit Kansal, 30, near the community centre at Sihi Gate at 6pm on Monday when he was returning to his home from his office located on Sohna road in Sector 25, Faridabad.

Three accused were arrested late Tuesday for allegedly looting 25.33 lakh from a chartered accountancy (CA) student working at a private engineering firm in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Police added that ₹21 lakh out of the total amount and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from their possession.
Police added that 21 lakh out of the total amount and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Naveen Chandra, 23, Abhishek alias Abhi, 21 and Abhishek (single name), 24, all residents of Nariyala village in Chhainsa, Faridabad, from where they were caught. Two more accused are to be arrested in the case, said police.

Police added that 21 lakh out of the total amount and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

The accused intercepted the victim, Rohit Kansal, 30, near the community centre at Sihi Gate at 6pm on Monday when he was returning to his home from his office located on Sohna road in sector-25, Faridabad.

Police said Kansal, a final year CA student, was carrying 25.33 lakh to his home on a scooter. He was responsible for handling the firm’s cash daily.

Investigators said that the trio, who kept their faces hidden, had intercepted Kansal on two motorcycles and assaulted him. They later took him on a knife-point and snatched the cash kept inside a bag and fled.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said Naveen was the mastermind behind the loot as he knew the firm owner and had information about the cash movement.

“He also knew that Kansal used to carry the cash alone, frequently either to his office or bank on a scooter and had no security,” ACP said.

Naveen had roped in four of his associates and planned the loot 10 days back. He carried out recce of the movement of Kansal and shared the information with his associates to execute the plan, police added.

Accordingly, Naveen and another accused on Monday evening followed Kansal on a motorcycle while three others on two separate motorcycles kept moving behind. “The trio intercepted the victim near the Sihi gate and looted the cash,” Dahiya said, adding that Naveen was keeping an eye from a distance to avoid getting caught.

Investigators said that Naveen was produced before a Faridabad court on Wednesday which granted two-day police remand. The police will ascertain identities of two other accused and arrest them. The two other arrested accused were forwarded to judicial custody.

On Kansal’s complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered at City Ballabgarh police station on Monday.

Three arrested for robbing 25 lakh from 30-year-old man in Faridabad
