Three killed in collision on Gurugram-Alwar highway

Three men were killed in a collision on the Gurugram-Alwar highway on Sunday, said police. The accident, involving a dumper and a car, occurred near the village of Nasirbas in Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh. According to the police, the car, carrying the three friends, collided head-on with the dumper. “When the car was crossing the village Nasirbas in Ferozepur Jhirka, the speeding dumper rammed into the car ahead of us,” said a victim’s father. (File Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Rohan Singh and Nitin Singh from Sultanpuri in Delhi, and Jitendra Singh from Sonipat. Police said that the three were friends, adding that Rohan and Jitendra worked together in a company and were traveling to visit Rohan’s uncle in Rajasthan.

Dilip Singh, Nitin’s father, recounted the incident and said that they were going to Chidwai village in Rajasthan from Delhi when the accident happened around 4 pm. “I was in another car, and my son along with his friends was in a separate car. When we were crossing the village Nasirbas in Ferozepur Jhirka, a speeding truck rammed into the car ahead of us. The dumper driver lost control, parked it on the road, and fled the scene. The locals recognised the driver and tried to stop him but were unsuccessful. All three had died inside the car,” he added.

Vijay Pratap Singh, superintendent of police, Nuh, said a team was dispatched to the scene upon receiving the information. “The injured were taken to the hospital and were declared dead on arrival. The families of the deceased were informed about the incident and arrived by noon,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence, non-reporting of rash act), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) (committing mischief causing loss or damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ferozepur Jhirka police station.