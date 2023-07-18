Gurugram police book 3 for extorting money from chartered accountant

Three suspects were booked for allegedly extorting at least ₹10 lakh from a chartered accountant after sedating him and recording his objectionable videos, Gurugram police said on Monday. Police said the victim, aged about 35 years, lives in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar . (Photo for representation)

Police said the victim, aged about 35 years, lives in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar and was in Gurugram on May 29 to purchase a property. They said one of the suspects also impersonated a Gurugram police officer to extort money from him.

Investigators said the suspects kept blackmailing him for several days, threatening that they would circulate his objectionable videos on social media due to which he was disturbed, but later approached police on July 14.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 342 (wrongful confinement), 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Sunday, police said.

According to investigators, the victim, while searching for properties online, received a call from one of the suspects impersonating a property dealer based in Gurugram. They said the suspect asked him to visit the city.

Investigators said that after the victim reached Gurugram in his car on May 29, the suspect got into his vehicle near MG Road Metro station, citing that all the properties were in the vicinity. However, he allegedly sedated the victim and took him to a vacant apartment in an unknown location. There, two more suspects were present, who recorded the victim’s objectionable videos with the property dealer.

Police said that the suspects threatened him to pay ₹20 lakh for getting the videos deleted and assaulted him to get his UPI code to check his account balance. After realising that he had low balance, they assaulted him again and the victim was forced to pay ₹2 lakh kept in his car for finalising a property. Later, they continued extorting money from the victim till the end of June by threatening him.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a probe is underway to ascertain the identity of the suspects. “We have gathered some clues and the suspects will be arrested soon,” he added.

