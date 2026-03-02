Toddler ‘drowns’ in water tank in Faridabad

Faridabad: A 2-year-old boy died after allegedly tripping into a water tank while playing near it early Saturday evening, police said. Officials said an investigation is currently underway (HT)

Investigators said the boy’s family, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lives in a rented accommodation in Sainik Colony in Sector 49. The tenant of the rented house had allegedly built the water tank for their own use, they added.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest the boy climbed on top of the tank which was covered only with plywood. “The child was alone at his house at the time as both his parents had gone out for work at a local factory. They began looking for him after returning from work; however, the body was later found floating in the tank,” a police officer at Dabua police station said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances that led to the child’s death. “Neighbors alerted the boy’s family after he went missing. The body was sent to a nearby mortuary for post-mortem under Section 194 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Even though no foul play is suspected, further action will be taken based on the investigations,” the officer added.