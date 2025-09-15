Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Traffic police install 28 crash tyre barricades at 8 blackspots in Gurugram

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 05:24 am IST

From Faridabad Toll to CRPF Chowk, new impact-absorbing barricades seek to prevent skidding and severe crashes on steep and curved road stretches.

As part of road safety initiatives, Gurugram traffic police have installed 28 crash tyre barricades at eight high-risk locations in the city, officials said on Sunday. The barriers, meant to absorb impact and reduce the severity of accidents, have been placed at Faridabad Toll, Gawal Pahadi, Ghata T Point, Ghata Power House, CRPF Chowk, Khushaal Chowk, Ramgarh Chowk and Paras Trinity.

“Based on the number of vehicular collisions, these spots were identified and impact-absorbing structures were placed to prevent accidents,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity. The initiative was undertaken in partnership with corporates as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

“Commuters at the identified places will have a visual glimpse of the crash tyre barricades from a distance and any untoward incident will be prevented from happening,” the official added.

Traffic police said more crash barriers will be installed in the coming weeks. “We are identifying additional accident-prone spots to enforce such preventive measures. The safeguards are designed to prevent vehicles from leaving their designated roadway during accidents. They will also stop the vehicles from skidding off roads at steep and curved areas,” said Vikas Verma, traffic police spokesperson.

At least 479 people died in road accidents in Gurugram in 2024, police records show.

