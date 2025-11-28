Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Traffic police intensifies action against modified silencers in Gurugram

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 04:14 am IST

A crackdown was ordered earlier in November by senior officials against motorcyclists with a special focus against non-functional silencers making loud noise on roads.

To curb rising noise pollution levels in the city, motorcyclists with pressure horns and modified silencers installed on their vehicles are being penalised at special checkpoints held across the city, traffic police officials said on Thursday. A crackdown was ordered earlier in November by senior officials against motorcyclists with a special focus against non-functional silencers making loud noise on roads.

. Officials said that the challans were issued as part of the drive held between November 1 and November 25. (HT Photo)
. Officials said that the challans were issued as part of the drive held between November 1 and November 25. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said a special drive was held in this regard and 104 motorcyclists with loud horns or modified silencers were issued challans. “A total of 10.40 lakh in fines were imposed against drivers flouting traffic norms. Our team has been directed to enforce strict action to ensure motorcyclists remain disciplined,” Mohan said.

According to Mohan, the drive is aimed at making roads safer for travel for residents and preventing any untoward incidents from taking place. Officials said that the challans were issued as part of the drive held between November 1 and November 25. Earlier in September, a similar exercise was undertaken by traffic police, in which 89 challans were issued against motorcyclists in 19 days and fines amounting to 8.9 lakh were imposed.

“From January to August this year, overall 515 challans were issued for such violations, amounting to a fine of 51.5 lakh,” a senior traffic officer said, requesting anonymity. In September 2024, two people were held in Sohna for creating menace on the streets through modified silencers.

Officials said modified silencers trigger frequent bangs as the exhaust system of the motorcycle emits loud noises far higher than the prescribed decibel limit, which is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act’s Section 190(2) (standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Traffic police intensifies action against modified silencers in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

To combat rising noise pollution, traffic police in the city have intensified penalties for motorcyclists using pressure horns and modified silencers, issuing 104 challans totaling ₹10.40 lakh between November 1 and 25. This initiative follows a similar crackdown in September, as officials aim to enhance road safety and enforce compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.