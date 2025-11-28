Traffic police intensifies action against modified silencers in Gurugram

To curb rising noise pollution levels in the city, motorcyclists with pressure horns and modified silencers installed on their vehicles are being penalised at special checkpoints held across the city, traffic police officials said on Thursday. A crackdown was ordered earlier in November by senior officials against motorcyclists with a special focus against non-functional silencers making loud noise on roads. . Officials said that the challans were issued as part of the drive held between November 1 and November 25. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said a special drive was held in this regard and 104 motorcyclists with loud horns or modified silencers were issued challans. “A total of ₹10.40 lakh in fines were imposed against drivers flouting traffic norms. Our team has been directed to enforce strict action to ensure motorcyclists remain disciplined,” Mohan said.

According to Mohan, the drive is aimed at making roads safer for travel for residents and preventing any untoward incidents from taking place. Officials said that the challans were issued as part of the drive held between November 1 and November 25. Earlier in September, a similar exercise was undertaken by traffic police, in which 89 challans were issued against motorcyclists in 19 days and fines amounting to ₹8.9 lakh were imposed.

“From January to August this year, overall 515 challans were issued for such violations, amounting to a fine of ₹51.5 lakh,” a senior traffic officer said, requesting anonymity. In September 2024, two people were held in Sohna for creating menace on the streets through modified silencers.

Officials said modified silencers trigger frequent bangs as the exhaust system of the motorcycle emits loud noises far higher than the prescribed decibel limit, which is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act’s Section 190(2) (standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution).