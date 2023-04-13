Gadkari will visit city this May to review Dwarka e-way, open cloverleaf, says Gurugram MP

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to be in Gurugram this May to inspect the Dwarka Expressway, which is slated to be completed in the next three to four months, and also to inaugurate the cloverleaf being constructed at Kheri Daula, said a statement issued by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday.

The transport minister is expected to inaugurate the cloverleaf being constructed at Kherki Daula, to connect Southern Peripheral Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Rao Inderjit called on Gadkari at his residence and discussed issues regarding the Delhi-Jaipur highway, shifting of Kherki Daula toll plaza and the execution of other road projects in Gurugram district.

Rao Inderjit said the issue of constructing an elevated road between Dhaula Kuan and Manesar was also discussed in detail, and the transport minister apprised him that a detailed project report is being prepared for the project.

“The traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway has grown manifold and it is important that an elevated road be constructed to take the additional load. I was told that the DPR is being prepared for the project and it will be reviewed soon,” said Rao Inderjit.

The Gurugram MP also took up the matter of shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza with the Union minister and discussed the issue in detail. He said work on the sanctioned underpasses at Pachgaon Chowk, Rathiwas Chowk and Salawas Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway is likely to start soon.

Rao Inderjit said he was apprised during the meeting that the work on Manesar elevated road has not been started due to non availability of land, and the matter is in the process of being resolved.

He also said the work on Bilaspur flyover, which has been sanctioned, will start only after the work on the construction of flyover at Kapriwas is completed. “Due to the work on Kapriwas flyover, there is heavy congestion on this stretch and in order to avoid jams, the construction (at Bliaspur) will be taken up later,” he said.

Rao Inderjit said the decision to transfer the Delhi-Jaipur national highway up to Haryana border and sanctioning of elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was a farsighted one as it will definitely improve the condition of highways in Gurugram and put the infrastructure project on the fast track.

“The Dwarka Expressway will be inspected by transport minister next month and it is expected that the cloverleaf, which is nearing completion at Kherki Daula will also be inaugurated by him,” said Rao Inderjit, who was accompanied by Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharmbir Singh on his visit to Gadkari.

