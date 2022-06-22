Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Twenty-three child labourers rescued in Faridabad
Twenty-three child labourers rescued in Faridabad

Gurugram: The Faridabad administration, in association with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and several non-government organisations (NGOs), on Tuesday rescued 23 child labourers who were being exploited at different commercial establishments such as hotels and garages in Sector 48 and a few other areas in Faridabad, said police on Wednesday
Published on Jun 22, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The Faridabad administration, in association with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and several non-government organisations (NGOs), on Tuesday rescued 23 child labourers who were being exploited at different commercial establishments such as hotels and garages in Sector 48 and a few other areas in Faridabad, said police on Wednesday.

According to police, officials of the child welfare committee and district child protection unit (DCPU) were also involved in the raids, which were conducted on tips provided by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan. The rescued children have been sent to the Faridabad shelter home, they said.

Officials also said that the children were forced to work for 12 to 14 hours continuously on a meagre pay, and with no rest in between — which is a blatant violation of laws. Most of the children were aged between 13 and 17 years old, and hailed from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. They all came from underprivileged families, according to police.

Police said the children were trapped either by touts or by their own relatives on the pretext of earning good money in Faridabad, but once they reached the city, they were being exploited. We are trying to get in touch with their family members, so that we can send all of them home, said police officials.

