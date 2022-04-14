Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi
Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the victim, Chanderbhan Sehgal, is also a liquor trader and runs nearly 20 liquor shops in the Pataudi area. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message.
“The caller, who identified himself as one Goldy Barar, threatened to take my life and of my family members, including my son who is studying in Australia. He had all the information about my family. He demanded 50% share in my liquor business and said he wants a share of my profits without investment,” alleged Sehgal.
Around 12:15pm on Tuesday, when Sehgal was at his office, two unidentified men on a motorcycle took rounds outside this house and fired six gunshots. “After a few minutes, I received a call from a person, who identified himself as Rohit, and said he was standing outside my house. Later, he handed over the phone to Barar, who again threatened me for 50% share and said if the demands are not met , I will be responsible for the consequences meted out to my family,” said Sehgal in his complaint.
Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot. Police recovered six empty bullet shells from the spot and people nearby told that the accused wore masks and came on a black bike without a number plate. The entire firing episode was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at Sehgal’s house, said police.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Sehgal demanded security for his family members, following which a team was deployed in the area and barricades and check points have been set up in the adjoining areas. “We have registered a case against two men and we are checking the registration number of the motorbike,” said Sangwan.
A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter),3387 (extortion) ,506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at Pataudi police station on Tuesday.
Earlier on February 25, two liquor traders--Sujeet Thakran, (50), and his younger brother Paramjeet Thakran, (42)-- were shot dead in Khor village in Pataudi over an alleged rivalry to establish supremacy in the liquor business. Both the brothers owned a school and a restaurant in Pataudi and multiple liquor shops across Haryana, said police adding that Sehgal was a business partner of the Thakran brothers.
Police suspect the ongoing Bishnoi and Kaushal gang rivalry behind the firing episode outside Sehgal’s house.
According to sources, the deceased brothers belonged to the Kaushal gang, which has had a history of rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The mastermind, a Bishnoi gang member, is also from the Khod village and in the liquor trade.
In his complaint to the police, Sehgal said, “When I said I would leave the liquor business to the caller, Barar said that I will not only invest money but also give him share. The name of Ajay Jaildar will be on all liquor vends...Rohit too said the same things.”
It may be noted that Ajay Jaildar was the main accused in Thakran brothers’ murder and is now in judicial custody.
Deputy commissioner of Manesar Manbir Singh said they are strengthening the naka in that area. “If the PWD can provide the building in which the Pataudi court was housed earlier, we can set up a police post there,” he said.
