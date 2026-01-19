Two charred to death in KMP E-way crash

Two men died after multiple vehicles allegedly rammed each other and caused a fire on Sunday morning on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near Nuh, police said. The mangled remains of the truck on KMP expressway as fire officials douse one of the engulfed truck. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses told police that two trailer trucks applied sudden brakes in the middle of the carriageway, and two other vehicles collided into them from behind. A container and a trailer truck squeezed in between caught fire, police said.

“The driver and his associate present inside one of the trailer trucks were trapped during the accident and were charred to death,” a senior officer at Mohammedpur Ahir police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (single name), a resident of Sikar, and Deshraj (single name) from Alwar.

The incident took place at around 8.30am near Sabras village in Nuh. Police said two fire tenders were rushed from Tauru to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 9.45am.

The blaze on the carriageway also led to snarls during the early morning hours, and vehicular movement was restored after the fire was doused.

Investigators said the trailer drivers who allegedly applied the brakes fled from the spot after the incident. “An FIR will be registered against the unidentified suspects, once the victim’s families are notified about the incident. CCTV footage on the carriageway is being scanned to find the exact cause, and to ascertain the identities of the suspects,” the senior official said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination to the local mortuary in Nuh.