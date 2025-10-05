Two criminals caught after getting injured in encounter in Palwal

Two men wanted in several criminal cases were caught after getting injured in an encounter with a crime branch team in Palwal early Saturday morning, said police. As per police, a loaded country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle used by the suspects were recovered from the spot.

The suspects were identified as Jaswant Singh alias Tota, 22, a resident of Shamshabad, and Dinesh Kumar alias Balia, 24, of Prakash colony, Palwal. At least eight criminal cases of loot, murder attempt, molestation and others were registered against the suspects in Palwal and Faridabad, said police.

Sanjay Kadian, public relations officer of Palwal police, said that the crime branch received information about their presence below Kushlipur flyover after which teams were formed to nab them.

“The duo was on the run from Palwal and Faridabad police. They were declared as proclaimed offenders by different courts,” he said.

Investigators said that a crime branch team led by Deepak Kumar intercepted them but they fled from the spot. They said Jaswant opened fire on the police while on the move. It hit the police vehicle and the occupants inside escaped narrowly.

The two escaped towards a village road in Rahrana but Dinesh, who was riding the motorcycle lost balance and fell.

“The duo opened fire and the cops retaliated with warning shots and shot Singh in the right leg. Kumar soon surrendered at the spot,” a senior police official said.

As per police, a loaded country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle used by the suspects were recovered from the spot. The duo was later rushed to civil hospital in Palwal where they continue to be under treatment. They will be arrested only after doctors discharge them.

On complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR was registered against the duo for attempted murder, common intention, possessing illegal firearms, obstructing public servant from discharge of his duty and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Camp Palwal police station on Saturday.