Two killed as motorcycle rams parked truck on Delhi-Jaipur eway

Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after they rammed a truck on Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Vatika Chowk flyover, police said on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Salim, 53 and his nephew Mohammad Junaid, 49, both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said, the duo was working as carpenters at a construction site in Pataudi and were returning home when the accident took place between 9.30pm and 10pm on Thursday.

Junaid was riding the motorcycle and he rammed a trailer truck which was parked on an unauthorised space on the side of the expressway.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that there were no reflective tapes pasted on the truck and the driver had kept the lights turned on.

“It was parked haphazardly and in a secluded dark spot which might have made it tough for Junaid to spot it,” he said.

Turan said that both were wearing helmets but still ended up sustaining severe injuries in the head and other body parts.

Investigators said that the commuters alerted the police control room following which ambulances had rushed them to a nearby private hospital but Junaid was declared dead while Salim died in the course of the treatment soon.

Police officials said that the truck driver had fled from the spot with the vehicle soon after the accident but they have traced the vehicle registration number and efforts are on to arrest the driver.

On complaint of Salim’s son Wasim Saifi, an FIR under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Friday. The bodies were also handed over to the families after carrying out autopsies.