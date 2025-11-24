Two killed in Manesar hit-and-run; separate crash in Sohna claims life of 15-year-old

Two men died in a hit-and-run accident on the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur expressway (NH 48) near Manesar’s sector 8 on late Saturday night, police said. The 15-year-old and his uncle were heading towards Daula village to get medicines for their grandmother.

The incident took place at around 9.35pm when they were returning from office and a speeding pickup van mowed down their motorcycle from behind. The victims, identified as Ankush Pal, 24, a resident of Auraiya and Vikas Babu, 20, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, were wearing helmets and were on their way to their rented accommodation in Naharpur Kasan, said officials.

A senior official at IMT Manesar police station said the driver fled from the scene after the incident. “The victims had sustained life-threatening injuries and lost a lot of blood. By the time a police team reached the spot, both had already died,” a senior official said.

Officials added that the accident led to a massive traffic jam on the expressway for nearly 30 minutes. Preliminary investigations revealed that the locals had informed the police about the incident and were trying to revive both and take them to a nearby hospital, however, they died on the spot.

“Upon reaching the intersection, we immediately cleared the area and restored the traffic movement. The bodies were sent to a mortuary at Civil Hospital in sector 10A for a post-mortem,” the senior official added.

Investigators said the families of the victims were informed about the incident and a post-mortem would be conducted once they reach Gurugram on Monday. “Both were working at the same private company in Manesar and were heading to their rented room after completing the shift on Saturday,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver of the van under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act on Sunday. “Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in nearby areas to ascertain the suspects’ identity,” Turan said.

Another hit-and-run case in Sohna leaves 15-year-old teen dead

A 15-year-old boy and his uncle were hit by a speeding canter van on the Sohna-Ballabgarh road near Nimoth village, leaving the teen dead on the spot. According to investigators, the incident took place at around 2.15pm on Saturday when the victims were heading towards Daula village to get medicines for their grandmother.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the canter van had lost its control near Harchandpur, resulting in a high-speed collision into the motorcycle the victims were riding. The victim was identified as Samim Mehboob, 15, a resident of Bibipur in Nuh and his uncle, Salman (single name), 26, a resident of Uttawar in Palwal.

“Locals alerted us about the incident and an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot. Before our teams reached the spot, Samim had already lost a lot of blood and died. He was a class 8 student. His uncle had suffered fractures in arms and legs,” a senior police officer at Sadar Sohna police station said.

Officials said that the uncle was referred to Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati (SHKM) government medical college, Nalhar, where he is currently under treatment. “An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered against the unidentified canter van driver, who had fled the scene. His vehicle has been seized and CCTV cameras in nearby areas are being scanned to ascertain the suspect’s whereabouts,” Turan said.

He added that an autopsy of the victim was conducted on Sunday and further action would be taken based on the autopsy report.