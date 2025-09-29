Two minors among 4 drown in pond in Nuh

Four members of a family drowned in a pond in Salaheri village in Nuh district on Saturday, an official said on Sunday. Upon receiving information, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the four bodies out of the water. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, Aas Mohammad, a farmer, had dug out a pond in his field, where the women of the village would often go to wash clothes.

On Saturday afternoon, Jamshida, 38 and her sister-in-law Madina, 35, went to the pond with their two minor daughters, aged 10 and 11, the police said.

Both the girls went into the pond for bathing while their mothers washed clothes. When the two girls started drowning in a deep pit, their mothers jumped in to rescue them but all four drowned.

According to the police, it is suspected that both women could not swim and while trying to save their daughters, they also drowned in the pond.

Upon receiving information, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the four bodies out of the water. A senior police officer said that an investigation is underway.