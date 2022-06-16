Unemployed man called wife’s former employer for ₹5 crore extortion in gangster’s name
Gurugram: A man, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a phone call to a Gurugram-based exporter and demanding ₹5 crore in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was actually an unemployed man who wanted to make some easy money, police said on Wednesday.
Police said earlier, the suspect’s wife worked for the businessman, and so, the couple had necessary information about the victim, along with his cellphone number. Police said the exporter, who is a resident of Delhi, runs a manufacturing factory for bags in Gurugram, and exports the goods to different countries.
According to investigators, the suspect was arrested from Gurugram on Tuesday, and was produced before a city court and sent to police remand on Wednesday.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect had allegedly arranged a countrymade breach-load pistol and ammunition to open fire at the businessman’s office or residence to terrorise him. Sangwan further said that the suspect has no criminal records, and an investigation is underway.
The suspect — a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar — had moved to Basai enclave in Gurugram in XXX, said investigators. “He quit his job, and has been unemployed for the past four months. His wife barely earns ₹12,000,” an investigator said, requesting anonymity. After repeatedly hearing the gangster’s name in new reports and on social media, the suspect cooked up a plan to export money from the businessman, he added.
This was the second such incident in Gurugram, said police. On June 3, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a threat call to a school owner in Farrukhnagar in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics