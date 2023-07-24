Gurugram: Unidentified suspects allegedly decamped with an electronic safe and a few other items worth more than ₹6.5 lakh after breaking into an apartment in Sector 70A, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Apartment burgled at Sec 70A, jewellery worth ₹ 6.5 lakh missing

Investigators said the safe contained gold, diamond and pearl jewellery worth ₹6.3 lakh.

Investigators said that Pritam Basak (36), and his family members had left their second floor apartment for a social event at about 7.30pm on Friday. When they returned around 1.30am on Saturday, they found the entire apartment ransacked and items in the almirahs and cupboards scattered and the electronic safe missing.

A senior police officer said the suspects had entered the apartment after breaking a glass door and there must have been two or more suspects involved in the crime.

“There’s a vast empty field adjacent to the apartment and the peripheral wall of society is not very high. The suspects probably climbed over the wall to reach the apartment and then broke through the glass door. There is no CCTV camera coverage in the area,” the officer said. “None of the neighbours or guards had any inkling of the incident,” he added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are trying to trace the suspects. “We will round them up at the earliest,” he added.

On Basak’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Saturday night, said police.

