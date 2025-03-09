Union minister directs NHAI to hasten projects along NH-48

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday visited key junctions on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway (NH-48) and issued instructions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to accelerate the projects and address traffic congestion in these areas. Rao Inderjit Singh. (HT Archive)

His key visit areas included Bilaspur Chowk, Manesar, Rajiv Chowk, and Hero Honda Chowk. At Bilaspur Chowk, Singh directed officials to speed up the construction of the flyover. “We have sought an explanation from the NHAI authorities regarding the slow progress of work. Officials informed him that the contract for the previous construction company had been terminated due to non-performance, and a new contractor was being appointed to resume the stalled project,” an official aware of the details of the visit said.

Further, the Union minister questioned officials about the delay in Manesar elevated flyover project. NHAI officials informed him that the tender for the elevated road had already been issued, but the company who was awarded the contract failed to commence work on time. As a result, the tender was cancelled, and the process of appointing a new contractor is in its final stage.

The minister also inspected Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, two of the city’s busiest traffic intersections. He instructed NHAI to implement immediate measures to reduce daily traffic snarls and improve vehicular movement. Additionally, he ordered urgent repairs of the potholes on the highway.

Additionally, at Kherki Daula toll plaza, Singh sought a detailed report from NHAI officials regarding ongoing issues at the toll booth. He assured that he would soon discuss the matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to seek a long-term resolution to ease congestion and improve toll operations.

The minister was also accompanied by Tilak Raj Sanhit, project director of NHAI’s Rewari division, police officials, and other senior NHAI representatives.