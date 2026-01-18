Utility shifts, tree felling delay Gurugram model roads project

Work to develop Hamilton Court Road and Vyapar Kendra Road as model roads in Gurugram has been delayed due to the shifting of power infrastructure and tree felling, officials said on Saturday, triggering sharp criticism from residents over prolonged dust pollution. Officials said RMU shifting began mid-December and will finish in weeks, while full project completion is now pegged for March 2026. (HT)

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is shifting its infrastructure on both roads, which are being redeveloped by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) into high-density commercial corridors. The project involves upgrading a 2.1-kilometre stretch with three-lane carriageways in both directions, two service lanes, footpaths and utility ducts to prevent repeated road cutting.

The project began in February 2024 and was scheduled for completion by February 2025, but delays caused by utility shifting and tree felling have pushed the timeline to March this year, with about 75% of the work completed so far.The remaining 25% of the work is scheduled to be completed by March 2026, officials said.

Residents raised concerns during the monthly RWA meeting on Saturday, accusing GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials of causing severe dust pollution due to prolonged construction.

DHBVN officials said seven ring main units (RMUs) on Hamilton Court Road and three on Vyapar Kendra Road, connected to 11 kV underground feeders, need to be relocated for road widening. The entire cost of shifting the power infrastructure is being borne by GMDA.

Satpal Singh, Sushant Lok sub-division officer, DHBVN, said two RMUs and connected feeders on Hamilton Court Road have already been shifted. “Shifting cost of ₹75 lakh has already been sanctioned. We are in the process of shifting two more RMUs on the same stretch for which ₹60 lakh of additional expenditure will be required, whose sanction is awaited,” he said.

DHBVN officials said the work began in mid-December and is expected to be completed in 15 to 20 days. Equipment is being reinstalled at least two feet away from construction trenches to avoid hindrance to future footpaths, though residents may face scheduled power outages.

Around 400 trees need to be axed for the project. GMDA officials said many have already been removed after obtaining clearance from the state’s forest department.

Officials said the tree felling is yet to be completed. Compensatory afforestation is being carried out in green belts and around STPs and WTPs, and the exercise is scheduled to be completed during this year’s monsoon to ensure a higher sapling survival rate.

Fasial Ibrahim, GMDA superintending engineer (Infrastructure-II), said an inter-departmental meeting chaired by minister Rao Narbir Singh on December 12 urged DHBVN and the forest department to provide encumbrance-free land. “The project has been fast-tracked and is aimed at smoothing traffic movement. We are working to make these two roads dust-free for the commuters and the residents, along with MG Road as a model for the entire city,” he said.