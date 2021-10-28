Vacant flats, shops in Rakshak Plaza sealed, DTCP deems constructions ‘illegal’

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday sealed 22 vacant flats and four shops in Rakshak Plaza on Old Railway Road, as the residential complex was constructed without requisite permissions, officials said.

DTCP officials said that they could not find any licence or permissions for the project, where 52 flats and five shops were developed and sold. However, flats that were occupied were not sealed, officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the sealing drive started around 11.30am and continued till evening. “The flats in the complex were constructed without permissions. A complaint on this matter was received by the department after which a detailed investigation was carried out and it was found that these flats were constructed illegally. Notices were issued to the property owners, landowners and other stakeholders seeking explanation how these flats were constructed, but the replies were unsatisfactory,” he said.

DTCP officials likened the Rakshak Plaza issue to illegal residential complexes in Sai Lane and Sector 66, for which restoration notices were issued in the past few months.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that an enforcement team carried out the sealing drive with the support of a police contingent. “We have made it clear to the property developers and dealers that no sale or purchase of these flats would be allowed as these are illegal. We also request homebuyers to refrain from buying properties in illegal complexes,” he said.

In another matter, a delegation of residents from Malibu Towne called upon Bhath on Thursday morning, requesting that the residents’ versions be heard over the demolition of a few facilities and structures in the township. “We have requested the department that gates, generator and other facilities in the colony have been set up to ensure the safety of residents and such these should not be removed. If there is a need, we can get these regularised,” Vijay Shivnath, an RWA member, said.

However, Bhath said that action was taken in the colony after complaints were lodged by the residents themselves. “A memorandum has been submitted by the residents and we will look into the details and necessary action will be taken as per the law. We will ensure that residents don’t face any problem but violations would not be allowed,” he said.