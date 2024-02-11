Vehicle pile-up during snarl on Gurugram-Faridabad road, 4 injured

Four people were injured as several vehicles, including trucks, were involved in a pile-up on the Gurugram-Faridabad road in the early hours of Sunday, police officers aware of the case said. The Toyota Innova that was involved in the incident near Ghata Mor on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The officers said the incident took place near Ghata Mor at about 2.30am, when the movement of an emergency vehicle triggered a major traffic snarl on the carriageway towards Faridabad.

Giving details of the pile-up, police said a Toyota Innova came to halt behind a 12-wheel trailer truck on a slope, but a second truck failed to stop in time and smashed into the Innova, with the car getting crushed between the two heavy vehicles.

“Other commuters present at the spot managed to pull out the three occupants of the Innova, who miraculously escaped without any severe injury. They were rushed to a nearby hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Even as rescue efforts were on, said police, the driver of a Hyundai Santro came to a halt behind the second truck to look at the wreckage, but the car was hit from behind by a third truck. The Santro too was crushed between two heavy vehicles, but the driver managed to escape with minor injuries. A fourth truck then came and hit a tractor trolley on the same spot, with the latter vehicle overturning, but no further injuries were reported, police said.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police public relations officer, said, “A case has been registered against the truck drivers who had hit the cars and the tractor. The injured people are undergoing treatment at two private hospitals and their condition is stable.”